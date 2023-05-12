Sinner, good first in Rome. He beats Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 and flies to the third round

Jannik Sinner debuted in style at the International Tennis of Romabeating the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in two sets, with the score 6-1 6-4. The South Tyrolean brings home a first set in which he doesn’t lose a single point on serve. In general he concedes very little to his opponent, allowing him to drive home only 5 games. A solid performance, which allows the world number 8 to reach the third round without wasting energy.

Sinner rested by not playing Madrid. On the other hand, he was back from the quarter-final a Barcelonalost at the table against Musetti, and first from semifinal a Montecarlo and from the final of Miami lost to Medvedev. The blue aims to go all the way for the first time in his career at the Foro Italico: it would be a historic milestone for Italian tennis, 47 years after the last victory of a blue in Rome, i.e. Adriano Panatta.

“Debut sufficientI’m happy with today’s level”, says a Sky Sport sinner. “It wasn’t easy, in the second set he has served Better. I’m happy with how I served, I had time to prepare for the tournament. I have a feeling speciale with Rome, I hope to be an example for the boys. I am happy to spend some time with them. I only see this audience once a year, going forward in Rome is always a my goal. Match after match I always try to be ready”, adds the blue tennis player.