Home » Sinner, good first in Rome. He beats Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 and flies to the third round
Sports

Sinner, good first in Rome. He beats Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 and flies to the third round

by admin
Sinner, good first in Rome. He beats Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 and flies to the third round

Jannik Sinner debuted in style at the International Tennis of Romabeating the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in two sets, with the score 6-1 6-4. The South Tyrolean brings home a first set in which he doesn’t lose a single point on serve. In general he concedes very little to his opponent, allowing him to drive home only 5 games. A solid performance, which allows the world number 8 to reach the third round without wasting energy.

Sinner rested by not playing Madrid. On the other hand, he was back from the quarter-final a Barcelonalost at the table against Musetti, and first from semifinal a Montecarlo and from the final of Miami lost to Medvedev. The blue aims to go all the way for the first time in his career at the Foro Italico: it would be a historic milestone for Italian tennis, 47 years after the last victory of a blue in Rome, i.e. Adriano Panatta.

“Debut sufficientI’m happy with today’s level”, says a Sky Sport sinner. “It wasn’t easy, in the second set he has served Better. I’m happy with how I served, I had time to prepare for the tournament. I have a feeling speciale with Rome, I hope to be an example for the boys. I am happy to spend some time with them. I only see this audience once a year, going forward in Rome is always a my goal. Match after match I always try to be ready”, adds the blue tennis player.

Previous Article

Volleyball player Ana Paula Borgo dead at 29. The memory of Bergamo: “The infinite sweetness of her”

next

You may also like

In the investigation of the “barbouzeries” around the...

Julian Nagelsmann: Former Bayern Munich boss will not...

ON THE ICE: Goals are a reward for...

NBA’s Top 5 Plays Of The Night |...

Mountain bike: Stigger shines at the start in...

Juventus, here is Giuntoli’s plan for the relaunch

Some Czech volleyball players won the Hungarian title:...

The referral for referee Serra is “impossible”.

the returning Audrey Tcheuméo, silver medalist at the...

Creating sports brands with storytelling: the Ted Lasso...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy