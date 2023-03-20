Today on 19/03/2023 Street Mentality announces that it will no longer be an organized group, but it will return to being the group of friends it once was.

The banner will not be displayed, we will return to displaying our piece on the central mouth.

The goal is the good of the curve, we will leave room for those who want to carry on the name of our beloved country, no longer managing megaphones, drums and everything that the organization of the curve entails.

We will always be there for our colors and our jersey.

Hoping that the north curve can go back to being what it used to be. We invite all Casarano residents to fill the Capozza for one and only goal.

WIN.