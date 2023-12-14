Snooker Scottish Open: Ding Junhui stopped in the top 32 and Lu Haotian advanced to the top 16 – Sports – China Engineering Network

Title: Ding Junhui Stops in Top 32, Lu Haotian Advances at Snooker Scottish Open

The 2023 Scottish Open snooker tournament took an unexpected turn on the third day of the main draw as Chinese billiards star Ding Junhui was defeated, and Lu Haotian advanced to the top 16.

Competing with England’s Tom Ford for a spot in the top 16, Ding Junhui suffered a decisive defeat, ending his run in the tournament. Despite having previously held an advantage over Ford in their matchups, Ford managed to secure a victory, marking a major upset. This defeat further delayed Ding Junhui’s goal of winning his 15th ranking event title, as he has not won a ranking event in over four years.

On the other hand, Lu Haotian became the first Chinese player to advance to the top 16 in the tournament after defeating 19-year-old Liu Hongyu in a “China Derby.”

In other matches, Pang Junxu lost to Scottish star Anthony McGill 2-4, and in the final round of 64 to 32 rounds, Si Jiahui and Xing Zihao won their matches, while Yuan Sijun was eliminated. The day also saw top-ranked players such as Brecher and Selby also being stopped in the top 32, in addition to several other top players being eliminated from the competition.

Looking ahead, another “Chinese Derby” is set to take place in the next round, with Zhang Anda and Si Jiahui facing off. Additionally, Zhou Yuelong is set to compete against British veteran Andrew Higginson.

The Scottish Open continues to showcase surprising outcomes and fierce competition as players aim to secure their spots in the later rounds of the tournament.