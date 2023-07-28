Soccer 2nd Bundesliga: Hamburg vs. Schalke – live ticker – 1st matchday – 2023/2024

19.

20:49

Yellow card for Moritz Heyer (Hamburger SV)



Heyer goes too hard in midfield against Drexler and stretches his opponent to the ground with a long leg. Again the referee issues a yellow card.

17.

20:47

Tooor for Hamburger SV, 1-0 by Robert Glatzel



There it happened! Meffert shifts from the center to the half-right side to Pherai, who turns and moves into the penalty area, which is worth seeing. Glatzel, who ran with him, only has to put his low pass into the middle with his left foot – that went much too quickly for the Schalke defense!

15.

20:46

For the first time Schalke keeps the ball in their own ranks and gets through! Karaman is able to assert himself on the left with his speed and has a shot from a tight angle. Heuer Fernandes closes the short corner well and parries the low shot from eight meters with ease.

12.

20:43

Yellow card for Levin Öztunali (Hamburger SV)



Schalke uses Karaman to counterattack: the winger has passed the first opponent on the halfway line, but is then pinned by Öztunali and thrown to the ground. The new HSV signing sees the first yellow card of the evening for this tactical foul.

12.

20:43

The HSV combines through the center! Glatzel turns up well in front of the goal and pushes flat through to the started Königsdörffer. Hamburg’s number eleven has problems taking the ball with them at high speed, so Müller can grab it.

9.

20:41

With the first hesitant approach to the goal by royal blue, the first corner jumps out. Ouwejan crosses the ball from the left into the middle and finds Terodde, who is interrupted by a well-aimed header. Because the ball was deflected off a hamburger, there should have been another corner. But the referee decides on kick-off for HSV.

7.

20:38

Pherai picks up the pace a few yards from the penalty area and tries a through ball to the right. The pass is clearly too long and rolls out of the goal, S04 can breathe deeply for the moment.

6.

20:37

Double chance for HSV! First, Müller parries a long-range shot from Glatzel well to the side and has to parry again a few seconds because a Hamburg player can pull away from the penalty spot. The hosts are early on the trigger!

4.

20:35

Despite numerous complaints, Hamburg gets the first corner of the game after a pressing shot: Bénes takes over and brings the ball up from the right into the middle. The ball comes down well in front of the first post, but Schalke still concede another corner kick. HSV plays this briefly and is pushed back by the guests.

2.

20:33

HSV grabs the ball and initially lets the game play in its own ranks. Keeper Heuer Fernandes stands high as usual and is involved in the build-up game, Schalke blocks the pass paths in the middle of the opposing half.

1.

20:31

The 2023/24 season has started! HSV plays in the classic red shorts and white jerseys, while Schalke wears the traditional royal blue shirts.

1.

20:31

game start

20:28

Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion is filled to the last seat: 57,000 spectators greet the two teams and the team of referees loudly, let’s get started!

20:22

Incidentally, this traditional duel opens an anniversary season, because it is the 50th edition of the 2nd Bundesliga. Hamburg and Schalke already met at the start of the 2021/22 season – the Rothosen kidnapped three points from the Veltins Arena with their 3-1 away win. Today, the team from the Ruhr area can also return the favor from afar – it starts in a few minutes!

20:14

Despite the top game, HSV and S04 can only partially afford a defeat on the first matchday. Thomas Reis sees Schalke ready, but also emphasizes that not everything can go right: “We have worked well. But it is also clear that in the first game, also due to some changes in the squad, not every cog will work together .” HSV coach Tim Walter can rely on more automatisms, with his main focus being on better defence: “In defensive work we want to show more consistency, compactness and greed again. Conversely, we also had the best attack – and it should stay that way.”

20:06

Both traditional clubs made their claim clear during the preparations: Both Hamburg and Schalke really want promotion! After HSV failed in the relegation at VfB Stuttgart last season, S04 also had to take a hard hit with the direct relegation. The ambition on both sides is all the greater, even if the competition in the 2nd division is stronger than it has been for a long time: in addition to HSV and Schalke, Hannover 96, Hertha from Berlin and 1. FC Nuremberg are also vying for promotion.

20:01

In the case of the relegated team from Gelsenkirchen, on the other hand, a lot more work had to be done on the squad – 21 arrivals versus 17 departures! The departure of Bülter (11 goals last season) in particular should hurt S04. Captain Terodde now occupies the center of the attack, Karaman and Mohr are supposed to support him on the flanks. In midfield, Ouédraogo made his debut for the Royal Blues at the age of 17 and is benefiting from the fact that newcomers Tempelmann (not in the squad) and Seguin (bench) are not yet fit enough to start. In central defense, Cissé is preferred to Matriciani, while Baumgartl is not yet part of the squad. With goalkeeper Müller, who came from FC Luzern, and Schallenberg in the back four, Schalke have two new players on the field from the start.

19:47

Let’s take a look at HSV: Despite missing promotion, the Rothosen were able to keep the majority of the squad together and only gave up a seeded player with Kittel. In the summer we bought diligently and four newcomers are in the starting line-up today. Van Der Brempt played in the position of full-back from the start, alongside him in defense Guilherme Ramos also started from Neu-Hamburg – but as soon as captain Schonlau is fit, he should be preferred. In midfield, Pherai and Öztunali can prove themselves on their debut. Goalgetter Glatzel could be held in the storm – he is also in the starting line-up of coach Tim Walter. However, the coach is also worried about injuries at the start of the season, because with Suhonen, Mikelbrencis, Reis, Hadžikadunić and the aforementioned Schonlau, numerous players are absent from the first game.

19:30

Good evening and welcome to the start of the 2nd Bundesliga! It’s finally starting again and the 2023/24 season will be opened with a duel between two traditional clubs: From 8:30 p.m. Hamburger SV and Schalke 04 will fight for the first points in the Volksparkstadion. Referee of the game is Matthias Jöllenbeck from Freiburg.

