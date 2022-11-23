Luis Enrique’s national team closed the accounts in half an hour with Dani Olmo, Asensio’s penalty and the first of two goals from Torres. Then it goes wild

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

A game without history. Spain is undoubtedly strong but Costa Rica’s weakness seemed to us similar to that of Qatar, disarming: Suarez’s team struggled even to cross the midfield line and was overwhelmed without appeal: 7-0 final with embarrassing performance of the “Ticos”. For Luis Enrique, the debut in the World Cup as a coach is very sweet: Spain had never scored 7 goals in a World Cup match.

The choices — Undecided on the composition of the central pair of defense, “Lucho” chose to withdraw Rodri alongside Laporte, with Azpilicueta in place of the feverish Carvajal. Dani Olmo prevailed in front of the ballot between Ansu Fati and Sarabia, with Asensio a “false nueve” given that Morata too had had health problems caused by sudden changes in temperature. For Suarez the expected training.

One, two, three — And immediately crushed. And soon liquidated. After mistakes by Dani Olmo and Asensio, both freed by the fantastic Pedri, Spain scored in the 11th, 21st and 31st minutes. First Dani Olmo, who signed Roja’s hundredth goal at the World Cup after a triangle with Gavi. Then Asensio who picked up a precious invitation from Jordi Alba with his left foot. And finally Ferran Torres, who converted without problems the penalty awarded for the knockdown of Jordi Alba by the unfortunate Duarte. See also Virtus Arechi, we are preparing for the final rush - Sport

The meltdown — Suarez moved to the 5-man defense but it didn’t help to make his team defend or pass half the pitch. Who were immediately punished again in the second half (54′): yet another defensive error on a ball by Gavi for Ferran Torres, Borges and Keylor Navas in confusion, brace for Luis Enrique’s “son-in-law” who then immediately went out to make way in Morata. Luis Enrique also brought in Koke, rookie Balde and Nico Williams. Morata missed a goal but then served Gavi the goal of the manita (74 ‘): a beautiful right-footed volley from the edge that touched the post before entering. And in the recovery came the goals of Carlos Soler and Morata, with Costa Rica in absolute disarmament. Sunday is Spain-Germany: the Germans surprised by Japan have something to worry about.

November 23, 2022

