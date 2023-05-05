Spalletti, the greatest emotion is seeing happy Neapolitans – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 04 – “Happy? My greatest emotion is seeing the Neapolitan fans happy. The problem was getting this far, they will be able to overcome certain moments in their lives by thinking about this moment. These people have the right to live these moments. Now I feel more relaxed, I did it, the happiness ends here”. Thus the Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, to the microphones of Dazn. The Certaldo coach wanted to dedicate the title “first of all to the players, who deserved this happiness. The second to all the public, to all of Naples: it’s for you, Naples! And also a little to Matilde, who is my daughter , and to all my family, friends, my brother Marcello”, he concluded, moving in the memory of the relative who died years ago. (HANDLE).

