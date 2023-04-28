Home » Spaniard Ayuso takes over Romandie leadership – sport.ORF.at
Spaniard Ayuso takes over Romandie leadership – sport.ORF.at

Spaniard Ayuso takes over Romandie leadership – sport.ORF.at

The Spaniard Juan Ayuso has taken the lead in the Tour de Romandie with a time trial victory. The 20-year-old from the UAE team beat Matteo Jorgenson on Friday in the 18.75-kilometer battle against the clock in Chatel-Saint-Denis north of Lake Geneva and is now 18 seconds ahead of the American.

The best Austrian was Bahrain driver Rainer Kepplinger, who lost just over a minute in 42nd place and is now 27th in the overall standings. On Saturday, the king’s stage from Sion over 161.6 kilometers to the mountain finish in the Thyon ski station is on the programme. The preparatory race for the Giro d’Italia ends on Sunday in Geneva.

