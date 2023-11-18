Staněk was thinking about winning in Poland. It’s a shame, he said. He is more tired after the injury

Warsaw (from our reporter) – Staněk admitted that during the match he was also thinking about winning. At the same time, he clearly declared that the national team will want to beat Moldova in the last match on Monday, although a draw is enough for them to advance to the championship. The Pilsen goalkeeper also talked about how he gets caught in the helmet he wears after a head injury.

Do you take the point?

We take it, but on the other hand, let’s say that we had more chances in the match. Personally, I’m not completely satisfied. I think we had what it takes to win here. It’s a shame, we could have confirmed it here already.

In the case of a victory over Poland, you could celebrate the promotion to the championship already here, on the other hand, a draw against Moldova at home on Monday is enough for you. How do you perceive the situation in the group after this round?

Speaking for myself, I’m sorry. On the other hand, we would like to win with Moldova anyway. We are not counting on a draw being enough for us. We will want to win on Monday.

What happened when the goal was conceded?

It was a ball in the pocket, this is one of the most difficult balls for me and for the defender. Once I saw the ball fly, I tried to cover the back post. Holi (Holeš) dribbled it to me, the ball unfortunately bounced in the middle and then the home team reached the goal. It was a special goal.

Was your most difficult save against Robert Lewandowski’s free kick attempt?

Probably yes. This is annoying when it’s up close, and especially when it’s kicked by Lewandowski. It was a difficult situation, on the other hand, they (the Poles) also had jams there. And even the shot in the first minutes was unpleasant.

After an unpleasant head injury, you returned to the gate. How do you manage the team you have? And how does it fit in your helmet?

It’s true that I’m a little more tired after matches. But that’s probably the only thing, otherwise I feel fine, there are no problems. And the helmet? I have her for the fourth game, I have her at every practice. I’m getting used to her. Those who don’t like caps have to get used to it more.

Do you like hats?

I don’t like not having them at training. Whenever it was cold, I had to take them off within five minutes because I felt stupid in them.

So you feel badass in a helmet?

Not that. A helmet is a bit different than a cap. The helmet is more stable on the head. It’s not ideal, but not a big problem either.

After the first match, you spoke exaggeratedly about whether you liked it.

That was really just a good-humored joke after the game. I don’t really care about that. I have her to protect me. I believe I won’t get hit in the head any time soon.

There was a lot of discussion as to whether you or Aleš Mandous would catch? How did the coaches justify it to you?

The coach was telling us this, but I would keep this information to myself. After all, these are internal things that I would not like to reveal.

It was snowing outside. Were you happy that it was played under a roof?

I saw it when we were leaving the hotel. I said: “you beauty, it’s snowing”. But then I realized there was a roof. It was an advantage.

Captain Tomáš Souček received an unpleasant blow to the head. Didn’t you feel angry?

He is a warrior. We can only be happy to have such a player. But I was startled by what actually happened. I don’t know what’s wrong with him, but I hope he’ll be okay.

Share this: Facebook

X

