On Sunday, three games are scheduled at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Sweden is currently dealing with South Africa, the match can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.

From 9.30 a.m. the Netherlands will meet Portugal (live on ORF1 and in the live stream). Transmission begins at 9:15 a.m.

The third game is France – Jamaica at 12 p.m. (live on ORF1 and in the live stream). Transmission begins at 11:45 a.m.

