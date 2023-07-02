Home » Stigger and Mitterwallner in top five in Italy
Stigger and Mitterwallner in top five in Italy

The two Tyrolean women Laura Stigger and Mona Mitterwallner finished fourth and fifth in the cross-country competition of the mountain bike world cup in Val di Sole on Sunday. Stigger, who won the short track race on Friday, finished 1:06 minutes behind, Vice European Champion Mitterwallner was 1:53 minutes behind.

The Dutchman Puck Pieterse, who had already pulled away in the first lap, got the win. The 21-year-old European champion drove to her third win in the fourth competition of the season. Places two and three went to Italy’s Martina Berta and Australia’s Rebecca Henderson.

In the overall standings, Stigger is third with 690 points behind Pieterse (1,096) and France’s Pauline Ferrand Prevot (800). Mitterwallner (654) is in sixth place.

