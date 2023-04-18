Stop of 2-3 months for Scamacca, goodbye Nations League – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 18 – West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca underwent surgery on his right knee last Saturday at the Gemelli stadium in Rome and the hospital today gave new updates on his condition, estimating recovery times at 2- 3 months.



Therefore practically impossible for the attacker to make himself available for the Nations League final four on 14-18 June next with Mancini’s Italy.



“The surgery was carried out arthroscopically and highlighted a lesion of the external meniscus with an anteriorly displaced flap and an initial suffering of the articular cartilage with a substantial integrity of the other structures – reads the press release – A removal of only the Dislocated meniscal flap and regularization of the residual. Now the patient will continue with the rehabilitation which will allow him a full recovery in 2-3 months”. The operation was carried out by the team of Professor Ezio Adriani, director of Sports Traumatology and Joint Surgery at the Polyclinic. (HANDLE).

