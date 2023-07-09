Straka with 62 final lap in Silvis

Golf pro Sepp Straka finished the PGA tournament in Silvis with an excellent final round of 62 shots, so victory in the tournament is still possible. The Viennese took the lead on Sunday on the par 71 course with nine birdies, an eagle and then a double bogey on the last hole from position 14 with a total of 21 under par. Some players haven’t completed their last 18 holes in Illinois.

At the John Deere Classic in Silvis on Thursday, Straka started very badly with a 73. From 133rd place, however, he showed a sensational race to catch up with laps of 63, 65 and the final, which was record-breaking until just before the end. He only missed an even better final round, such as a possible 59, on the last hole with a tee shot into the water and a missed putt. “Unfortunately that wasn’t a good shot, my only bad shot,” regretted the Viennese and added. “The 59 was not in my head, I was just thinking about winning the tournament.”

For the 30-year-old, who has lived in the USA since he was young, it would be the second PGA tournament win, which would be rewarded with 1.3 million dollars. Last year he triumphed in Palm Beach Gardens and ensured the first victory of an Austrian on the world‘s top-class tour.

