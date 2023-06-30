Stubai Glacier in summer, 6 unmissable things to do

The Stubai Glacier in summer promises an unforgettable experience in the most breathtaking and fresh nature of the Alps. What you shouldn’t miss: yoga on the TOP OF TYROL platform at 3,210 metres, the mammoth adventure park, a paradise for families at the Eisgrat mountain station, and for all those who like to be active, many hikes suitable for all guided tours to learn many interesting things about the world of glaciers.

1. Night run from Innsbruck to the Stubai Glacier: 1 July 2023

Also this year the Stubai Ultra Trail opens the summer event season on the Stubai Glacier. Under the motto of “city2glacier”, lined up along the starting position, on 1 July 2023, the runners will compete in the trail running race, which from the Olympic city of Innsbruck ends on the Stubai Glacier at an altitude of around 3,000 m. With a total distance of 68 kilometres, the race combines an urban atmosphere and physical performance at the highest level in a natural landscape of great charm. Athletes can choose 5 different distances depending on their skill levels. Waiting for them before concluding the race, awaits them the steep final climb up to the “Eisgrat”, in the 2,960 meters high. A competition for all athletes with a high level of preparation and which hardly finds equal in Europe.

2. Yoga at 3,000 meters: July 30, 2023

This summer the fascinating glacial scenery of the Stubai was chosen for its revitalizing properties as set to practice a special yoga session in the company of teacher Kati Mairhofer. The appointment to let the energy of the glacier flow within you takes place on the roof terrace of the Eisgrat mountain station at 2,900 m and on the TOP OF TYROL glacier summit platform.

A unique place where you can enjoy a breathtaking view over the Stubai Alps to the Dolomites, and deep breathing of well-being and relaxation is activated. No prior yoga knowledge is required to participate in this event. Only yoga mats, warm clothes, drinks and sturdy boots are required. The number of participants is limited. For further information write to [email protected]. Cost €30 per person excluding lunch and cable car ticket.

3. Days dedicated to the Glacier: presentation and excursion every Tuesday

Learn interesting things about the world of glaciers on a hike on the Stubai Glacier. Every Tuesday from 4 July to 5 September 2023, they meet at 11 a.m. at the Eisgrat mountain station, 2,900 meters above sea level, to ascend the “Top of Tyrol” platform as a group and find out everything there is to know about the world of glaciers together with expert guides (duration about 1 hour).

Follows for all hiking enthusiasts, the guided descent along the Gletschersteig (glacier trail) to the Fernau middle station at 2,300 m, where the subject of glaciers will be further explored (glacier levels, marginal moraines, glacial lakes, etc.). Presentations are also held on request in Italian for individual groups.

4. Excursions for everyone

For those who like to be active, the Stubai Glacier delivers numerous excursion possibilities, from relaxing family-friendly to via ferrata, high mountain tours and glacier excursions. The most popular hiking destinations are the Mutterberg alpine lake (medium degree of difficulty, duration: 4.5 hours), the Dresdner Hütte (easy degree of difficulty, duration: 2 hours) and the Sulzenauhütte (difficulty difficult, duration 3 hours).

5. The Mammut adventure park

A very special summer experience awaits all the little guests in this high-altitude adventure park at the Eisgrat mountain station: a six-metre-high mammoth in which they can climb, slide and play!

This family highlight enchants young and old visitors with its two climbing floors inside, where game tables, numerous peepholes to admire the surrounding ice world and much more await you. And then sliding down the trunk is just fun!

6. A picturesque little church at 3000 meters

On 6 August 2023 at 11 am a holy mass will be celebrated in the mountains against the backdrop of the Glacier, at the Schaufeljoch chapel, where you can breathe peace and contemplation. At the end, the Eisgrat restaurant invites you to a welcoming reception with musical accompaniment.

READ ALSO: Trekking in the Stubai: the excursions to do in the summer

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

