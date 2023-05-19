Sudirman Cup: Guoyu advances to the quarterfinals without losing a game and will face the Indonesian team 2023-05-19 09:47:13.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Ji Ye, Wang Hengzhi, Ding Wenxian

The 2023 Sudirman Cup World Badminton Mixed Team Championship ended the group stage competition on the 18th. The Chinese team defeated the Danish team with a total score of 5:0 and advanced to the quarterfinals without losing a game.

The draw for the knockout round was held after all the group matches that night. Although it was already 10:30 in the evening, there were still many spectators watching the draw. In the end, the quarter-final matches were: China vs. Indonesia, Thailand vs. Japan, Malaysia vs. Denmark, and South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei.

In the battle for the top spot in Group A, the Chinese team made some adjustments in the men’s singles, sending “post-00” young player Li Shifeng; the other four individual events sent the highest-ranked players. The Danish team had some reservations. The number one men’s singles Axelsen did not play, and the mixed doubles and women’s singles did not send higher-ranked players.

In the first mixed doubles match, facing the world‘s 31st-ranked Matthias/Maeron, the world‘s No. 1 Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong encountered stubborn resistance in the second game. Fortunately, they held their ground and won 21: 9 and 21:19 to win.

The “IELTS” combination did not play in the last Su Cup, and now they are competing at home, and Zheng Siwei also serves as the captain of the national feather team. He said: “The kind of momentum in the team competition (very important), the opponent may play well in this period, we will fall into their rhythm, and we will not stop losing points, but what we have to do is to adjust back as soon as possible. “

Li Shifeng, the men’s singles champion of this year’s All England Open, ushered in his debut in the Soviet Union Cup. In the duel with the world‘s 19th Gomke, the two sides drew in the first two games, and the score rose alternately in the third game. , Li Shifeng took advantage of the situation to seal the victory at 21:15, and the whole game took 89 minutes.

Amid the cheers of more than 6,500 spectators, the 23-year-old Guoyu excitedly performed his iconic side somersault. He also staged the same celebration at the All England Championship. “The Sudirman Cup (like the All England) is a very grand competition. It is also my first time to play in the Sudirman Cup, and the opponent is very strong. It is not easy to win this game.” Li Shifeng said.

The women’s singles Olympic champion Chen Yufei, men’s doubles Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi and women’s doubles Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan defeated their opponents. In another match in the same group, Singapore beat Egypt 5-0 and ranked third in the group.

In the morning game, the Thai team won the first three games against their strong opponent Indonesia. Although the Indonesian team scored two points in a row, the Thai team won the first place in Group B with a total score of 3:2. The Canadian team narrowly beat the German team 3:2 and ranked third in the group.