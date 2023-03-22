In the turbulence of the Central Swiss football club, the locally well-established FC St. Gallen is increasingly becoming a model of longing. But in Lucerne, harmony is far away. In the course of the crisis, more and more figures are becoming public.

In the FC Luzern fan curve, the mood is directed against the financier Bernhard Alpstaeg. Urs Flüeler / Keystone

In the end it bursts out of Josef Bieri, the financier and vice president of FC Luzern, like a torrent. At the end of the media conference of the club management, which reacts to serious accusations from the entrepreneur Bernhard Alpstaeg, the league competitor FC St. Gallen is raised on the shield. The role model par excellence when local anchoring becomes an issue in Swiss football outside of Basel and Bern.