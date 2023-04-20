Home » Superstar Woods has foot surgery
Tiger Woods is again threatened with a longer forced break. Ten days after retiring from the US Masters due to injury, the 47-year-old had to have an operation on his right foot on Wednesday. Woods had a subtalar joint fusion, the 15-time major champion said in a statement on his Twitter account.

The intervention in New York was “successful”. “Tiger is currently recovering and is already looking forward to the start of rehab,” it said. A date for his return was not given. However, participation in the PGA Championship, the next major tournament, in mid-May seems very unlikely.

Consequences of the car accident

Woods broke his right leg multiple times in a serious car accident in February 2021. At the Masters, the long walk over the hilly golf course caused major problems for the former world number one.

In Augusta, Woods had decided not to continue the tournament after seven holes of his third round. The reason for this was an inflammation of the tendon plate on the underside of the foot. Previously, Woods had made the cut at the Masters for the 23rd time in a row, setting a record.

