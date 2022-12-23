Leading the Federation since 2014, which also includes wave surfing, he is accused of embezzlement. Investigate the Guardia di Finanza of Milan

Luciano Serafica, president of Fisw, the Italian federation of water skiing and wakeboarding, which for some years has also included wave surfing, is under investigation for embezzlement. According to report of the Guardia di Finanza of Milanwith the coordination of the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi, Serafica would use public money funding from Coni and Sport e Salute for 293 unjustified lunches and dinners, paid with the Federation credit card in use.

Why is Luciano Serafica under investigation — Seraphic he would also use the money to pay bills in fancy restaurants between Turin and Rome, spending in some cases figures of over 400 euros. Among the expense reports also bottles of about one hundred euros. Serafica, 57 years old and originally from Turin, has been at the helm of the Fisw since 2014, a federation that also includes wave surfing, a sport that has recently become Olympic and for which the federation receives a substantial contribution from Coni for preparation. Serafica was notified of the conclusion of the investigations, but he is not the only manager of the Fisw to have ended up under the lens of the prosecution.

Riccardo Baita, federal technician assigned to surfing, would be investigated for a series of episodes of fraud and attempted fraud against the Federation, in competition with Serafica. Among other things, Baita would have been reimbursed a thousand euros for training in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands in which his son (athlete of national interest) and his wife had participated; and another surf-trip to Lacanau in France for four thousand euros. Under observation of the prosecutor there are also two contracts entered into between a Baita company and the federation, following an "emergency resolution" signed by Serafica: one for 18 thousand euros for the creation of videos and the other for 12 thousand euros for social promotion. In reality, the activities foreseen in the contracts would not have been carried out and Baita would have collected over 15 thousand euros, also money from the Federation.