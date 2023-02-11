Giroud and Theo are decisive again among the Rossoneri, Adopo and Miranchuk the best among the grenades. In defense, Kjaer and Djidji are terrible, amazing Thiaw and Buongiorno.

MILAN

TATARU USANU 6.5: In troubled days he offers a good answer, with two decisive saves in the first half. Practically inoperative in the second.

RABBIT 6: Ordinary administration, to stop tonight’s dead Vlasic nothing more needs to be done.

KJAER 5: The feeling is that physically he is very rusty, always in trouble. With a duck he offers Sanabria the way to the net, which fortunately the Paraguayan does not sign. (since 71′ CAGE 6: check the minutes left to play)

THIAW 6.5: For detachment the best of the Rossoneri rearguard. Bold and physical, especially the most free mentally, and it shows.

SAIL MAKERS 5.5: Perpetual motion, it does not miss its contribution to the cause of compactness with legs and breath, but often lacks precision and propulsiveness. (since 89′ CALABRIA: SV)

TONE 6: Definitely not in his best moment, he struggles with the trade on more than one occasion and grows as the minutes go by. (since 89′ ESCAPE: SV)

KRUNIC 5.5: Impalpable and less solid than his colleagues, few ideas and the sensation of invisibility. At least not harmful.

THEO HERNANDEZ 7: After an anonymous first half, in the second he returns to offer some revving and after a couple of empty assists, he finds the winning one. On the way back?

BRAHIM DIAZ 6: The duel with Buongiorno got him damned in the first half, but he’s the only one constantly looking for the ball to build. He understandably falls in the distance. (since 79′ THE KETELAERE: SV)

GIROUD 6.5: after a horrifying first half, he decides a match closed with a goal that is his signature, as champions do. And that’s no small thing, with these moonshine. (since 89′ ORIGI: SV)

LION 5,5: Difficult to adapt to being a point guard, in those clods his repertoire seems more limited: he still tries to become dangerous in a couple of circumstances, but misses a good opportunity.

PEGS 6: His Milan wins but doesn’t convince. The tactical breakthrough still seems flawed, the 3-man defense uncertain, some roles seem forced compared to the technical characteristics (Leao, Krunic), the start is terrible and the Rossoneri are pardoned by an inaccurate opponent unable to give the KO blow. Despite all this, three points and some signs of confidence in the second half: in these dark times, that’s enough.

TORINO

MILINKOVIC-SAVIC 6.5 : Decisive twice and totally innocent of the opponent’s goal. Seems technically improved.

DJIDJI 5: Where there is a mess there is him. Not even tonight is an exception, Giroud getting badly lost on the occasion of the goal, breaking the eggs in Juric’s basket and resurrecting Milan. (from 81′ GRAVEL: SV)

SCHURS 6.5: Authoritarian, present, constantly growing. Now essential in the grenade chessboard.

GOOD MORNING 6.5: In the first half he fights with Diaz, and physically wins the duel: after the yellow card at the start of the second half, he leaves the competition prematurely (from 58′ DUKE 5: misses a great opportunity and never gets to scratch)

SINGO 5.5: promising start, but fails to offer what he should, perhaps worried about marking Theo, who more than once escapes him.

ADOPTION 6.5: soft step and educated feet on an irrepressible physique, he dominates the midfield. After the goal in the cup, another good figure at La Scala del calcio (from 69′ KARAMOH: 6 feels confident after two consecutive goals, but this time he can’t find ideas)

GINEITIS 6: the first as owner at San Siro, starts with a heel tunnel. His personality isn’t lacking, but he gets booked too early and his game is spoiled, so much so that he has to stay in the shower at half-time. (from 46′ LINETTY 5.5: for curriculum, in the replacement it should have been a plus, instead it is a minus, as often happens since he wears the grenade

RODRIGUEZ 6: from outside high he can’t worry, even if he releases himself with continuity. When he returns arm in arm, he does his job flawlessly.

MIRANCHUK 6.5: first half with delicious touches in the traffic, in the second he finds an assist that Vojvoda spoils. With Aafter the best of him.

VLASIC 5; It seems the stunt double of the player he had enchanted before the World Cup, from which he returned in debt of condition. Back in midfield out of necessity, he doesn’t improve his game (since 81 ‘ WORKSHOP: SV)

SANABRIA 5,5: he makes himself very useful, connects, defends the ball, but a center forward must score. He has two chances, one of which is crystal clear, and he misses both.

JURIC 5.5: If going to San Siro without starting midfield is difficult, it’s not clear why complicate life further by putting Rodriguez as a tall winger to make room for a disastrous Djidji, leaving Ola Aina on the bench for 90′ and giving only a handful of minutes to Karamoh , the one in the best shape of his. For the formation lined up, he seemed the first to believe little: a pity, because his work can always be clearly seen.

