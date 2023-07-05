Home » The Ashes: England beat Australia in second T20 to keep series hopes alive
Sports

The Ashes: England beat Australia in second T20 to keep series hopes alive

by admin
The Ashes: England beat Australia in second T20 to keep series hopes alive

England 186-9 (20 overs): Wyatt 76 (46); Sutherland 3-28Australia 183-8 (20 overs): Perry 51* (27); Glenn 2-27England win by three runs; Australia lead points-based series 6-2Scorecard.

England kept their Ashes hopes alive with a thrilling three-run victory over Australia in the must-win second T20 at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt’s 76 from 46 balls propelled England to 186-9, their highest ever T20 total against world champions Australia.

Australia needed an unlikely 22 to win from the final over and fell short on 183-8, despite Ellyse Perry’s two sixes from the last two balls.

England trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, and need a total of nine points in order to regain the Ashes.

More to follow.

See also  Casarano-Altamura: the different perspectives from which to look at a dream

You may also like

European Union Mercosur negotiations | Lula talks with...

The mascot of the EM 2024 is called...

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Dustin May to Miss...

Adrian Mannarino, qualified for the 2nd round of...

F1 calendar 2024: Chinese Grand Prix returns as...

Jai Hindley wins at Laruns and wears yellow,...

Israel U21 0-3 England U21: Three Lions into...

Stupid match, Plíšková admitted after the Wimbledon embarrassment....

Concacaf Takes Action to Address Security Concerns in...

Orlando Magic, Anthony Parker new GM

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy