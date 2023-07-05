The Ashes: England beat Australia in second T20 to keep series hopes alive

England 186-9 (20 overs): Wyatt 76 (46); Sutherland 3-28Australia 183-8 (20 overs): Perry 51* (27); Glenn 2-27England win by three runs; Australia lead points-based series 6-2Scorecard.

England kept their Ashes hopes alive with a thrilling three-run victory over Australia in the must-win second T20 at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt’s 76 from 46 balls propelled England to 186-9, their highest ever T20 total against world champions Australia.

Australia needed an unlikely 22 to win from the final over and fell short on 183-8, despite Ellyse Perry’s two sixes from the last two balls.

England trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, and need a total of nine points in order to regain the Ashes.

More to follow.

