Manchester City eliminated Real Madrid in the second semi-final of the UEFA Champions League and qualified for the final, which will play against Inter Milan on 10 June at the Atatürk stadium in Istanbul. To qualify for the second Champions League final in their history, City eliminated Real Madrid by drawing 1-1 in the semi-final first leg and winning 4-0 in the second leg.

Inter and Manchester City have never met in official matches. Inter had been missing from a Champions League final for thirteen years, but in their history they have played in five, winning three. City however played their first and still only Champions League final two years ago, losing to Chelsea.

In its history, the English team has won only one international trophy, the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup. In that period, however, it adopted a red and black striped shirt as the second kit to resemble the Milan of Nereo Rocco, Cesare Maldini and Gianni Rivera, one of the teams most successful of the time. And just this season, City have returned to using it, albeit in a variant with oblique stripes.

