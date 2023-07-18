The Chinese Huayou Team Makes History with Gold Medal Wins at 2023 World Championships

China‘s Huayou Team Continues Winning Streak at World Championships

In an impressive display of talent and skill, the Chinese Huayou Team of synchronized swimmers has made history at the 2023 Fukuoka Swimming World Championships by winning the gold medal in the group skill optional event for the first time ever. The team, consisting of both male and female athletes, emerged victorious with a total of 238.0033 points, surpassing strong competition from the US and Japanese teams.

The Chinese Synchronized Swimming Team’s winning performance, titled “Light of Life,” wowed the judges and spectators alike. The group skills optional event, formerly known as Lifting Optional, is a newly added collective event that features seven tricks, adding an extra layer of adventure and uncertainty to the routines.

Captain Feng Yu expressed her utmost satisfaction with the team’s performance, awarding each member full marks. She praised their remarkable display of talent and adaptation to the new difficulty adjustments, stating, “I think everyone played very well in this game. After the difficulty adjustment, we played at our best level now.”

One of the standout performers was Shi Haoyu, known as the “first brother” of Chinese synchronized swimming. He expressed his immense satisfaction with the team’s flawless performance, stating, “I think it is a perfect performance because we are all completely immersed in the performance and released our best state.”

In other sporting events, the Chinese diving team continued to make waves by clinching gold medals in various categories. In the women’s double 3-meter springboard diving final, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani dominated the competition from the very start, amassing an impressive total score of 341.94 points. Chen Yiwen acknowledged the team’s tireless effort, stating, “We have been training hard and encouraging each other.” Chang Yani echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the trust and support they have for each other.

In the men’s double 10-meter platform final, Yang Hao and Lian Junjie displayed exceptional form to secure the gold medal with a total score of 477.75 points. This victory marked the seventh gold medal for the Chinese diving team at this World Championships. Yang Hao expressed his confidence for the upcoming Paris Olympics, stating, “This gold medal makes me full of confidence. We must keep our state stable.” Lian Junjie, however, was not entirely satisfied with his performance and promised to work harder to improve.

While the Chinese water polo team faced a setback in their match against Canada, losing 10-13, they remain determined to bounce back in the second round of the women’s water polo group competition against France.

The upcoming events at the championships include the diving mixed team finals, Huayou group technical optional finals, open water men’s and women’s 5km finals, and more exciting matches for the Chinese team to showcase their skills and continue their winning momentum.

China‘s outstanding performance in these championships highlights the country’s commitment to excellence in water sports and sets the stage for even greater achievements in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

