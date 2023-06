Czech hockey forward Eduard Šalé was selected 20th by Seattle at the NHL draft in Nashville. The 18-year-old player is a member of Kometa Brno, in whose squad he fully established himself in the past season. No other Czech was selected in the 1st round of the draft. As expected, 17-year-old Canadian forward Connor Bedard from Regina, who was chosen by Chicago, became the overall number one pick of this year’s youth selection.

