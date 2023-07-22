Home » The Czech women’s basketball players lost to Japan at the Junior World Championship and will be seventh best
The Czech women's basketball players lost to Japan at the Junior World Championship and will be seventh best

The Czech women’s basketball players lost to Japan at the Junior World Championship and will be seventh best

The women’s national team did not start well against Japan and lost the first quarter 9:26. Then the game evened out, but the Czechs could not erase the deficit. The team did not succeed in shooting from a distance at all, not one of the 12 three-point attempts ended with a basket.

The best player of the match was Dominika Paurová, who dominated the scoring statistics with 20 points and added 14 rebounds. Luisa Vydrová also scored a double double with 13 points and rebounds. Other teammates did not reach a double-digit result in shooting. In the Japanese team, Honoka Morioka had the most accurate fly with 15 points.

With the defeat, the Czechs lost the chance to at least repeat the result of their predecessors, who finished sixth in Debrecen the year before under the leadership of the current coach of the senior national team, Romana Ptáčková, and achieved the best result since winning the title in 2001 in Brno.

