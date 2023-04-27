the decision is expected at 17.30 – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

The decision will be officially communicated at the end of a meeting which will take place in the prefecture of Naples at 5pm. It is very probable that a decision will be postponed from Saturday at 3pm to Sunday at the same time, after the end of the match between Inter and Lazio scheduled for 12.30

The match between Naples and Salernitana scheduled for Saturday 29 at 3pm it will probably be postponed to Sunday at 3 pm for reasons of public order. The decision expected between 17.30 and 18 at the end of a meeting in the prefecture of the Neapolitan capital. It will be the Interior Ministry – after the meeting of the Casms – who will notify Prefect Palomba on the day and time of the match. The request for the postponement came from Naples by the police, the prefect and not least at the request of the president of the club Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The reason lies in the interweaving of the results of two matches, Napoli-Salernitana and Inter-Lazio: if the Neapolitans win and Lazio instead leave San Siro without the three points, the scudetto will be arithmetically conquered by Spalletti’s team in six matchdays since the end of the championship. And it would be a record in the Serie A championship. The two matches were scheduled, one for Saturday at Maradona at 3pm and the other for Sunday at San Siro at 12.30pm. Naples represented the need to avoid an impromptu party already on Saturday (in case of victory) without the official status and therefore without an adequate security service in place. The same thing would have happened to the fans on Sunday after the Lazio match if the outcome had been in favor of the Neapolitan standings. the near simultaneity of the two tenders would facilitate the preparation of adequate safety measures. See also Heartbroken! Famous note: Mbappe confirmed to stay in Paris and has called Real Madrid to pursue Florentino – yqqlm