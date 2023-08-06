The Enduring Greatness of LeBron James: Lakers Sell Out Away Games in 1997 Due to His Iconic Status as the Face of the League

Title: Lakers Continue to Sell Out Away Game Tickets as LeBron James Remains the Face of the League

Date: August 6, 2022

In a recent interview, former NBA player Antonio Daniels praised LeBron James and highlighted his continued impact on the league. Despite being at the later stage of his career, James’s star power is still evident on and off the court, drawing fans and selling out tickets for every away game of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Daniels, who was the No. 4 pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, acknowledged James as a must-see player. He emphasized that whenever James steps onto the court, it becomes a spectacle that the audience can’t afford to miss. This undeniable magnetism is what continues to sell out Lakers’ away game tickets.

“You know why? It’s because of LeBron. He’s at the end of his career because he’s still the face of the league,” Daniels explained. He further stressed that despite James’s age, he consistently demonstrates exceptional skills and performance that are unprecedented for someone in their twilight years.

“Whatever you think, we’ve never seen anyone at this age who can consistently do that. So, you talk about that magnetism, his smile, leadership, resume, wins, and all that stuff, Best discussion in history, that prestige, all that stuff that comes with it. I don’t care how old he is, he’s still in the discussion of great players,” Daniels added.

LeBron James has been a driving force in the NBA since his debut in 2003. Known for his immense talent, leadership qualities, and numerous accolades, James has solidified his status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Even in the latter stages of his career, his impact both on and off the court remains immense.

As Daniels reminisced about his own playing career, spanning multiple teams, he acknowledged the enduring presence and influence of James. The Lakers’ ability to consistently draw crowds and sell out away game tickets can be attributed to LeBron James’s status as the face of the league.

The assessment by Antonio Daniels sheds light on James’s lasting legacy in the NBA and the fanfare that follows his every appearance. As the Lakers continue to build their team around James, basketball enthusiasts eagerly await each game, ensuring a sold-out arena wherever he plays.

