The European Court agrees with the Super League

“The rules of FIFA and UEFA on the prior authorization of interclub football competitions, such as the Super League, violate Union law”. This was established by the EU Court of Justice expressing his opinion on the appeal promoted by the Super League against the alleged illegal monopoly of FIFA and UEFA on the organization of international competitions. Of the original group of 12 clubs that launched the Super League on 19 April 2021 only Real Madrid and Barçellona remained on the field, associated in a European Super League club (ESLC). Supported by the marketing agency A22, it brought the case to the Mercantile court in the Spanish capital, which in turn referred the matter to the EU Court of Justice.

A22 Sports Management announced the new Super League project: it is a tournament of 64 teams, divided into three leagues, with a promotion and relegation mechanism between the divisions. In the first year of the competition, clubs will be selected based on an index with transparent, performance-based criteria. A streaming platform is also planned for free viewing of all matches. The key elements of the A22 Management proposal include: – the first two tiers, the Star League and the Gold League, are made up of 16 clubs each, while the third, the Blue League, is made up of 32 clubs. – Participation based on sporting merit, without permanent members. – Annual promotion and relegation between leagues. Promotion to the third level Blue League will be based on results obtained in the national championship. – Clubs will play home and away matches in groups of eight, with a minimum of 14 matches per year. – At the end of the season, the knockout stage will determine the champions of each league and the clubs to be promoted. – There will be no increase in the calendar days of matches compared to those foreseen by the current competitions and midweek matches will not interfere with the calendars of the national championships.

The story that led to the ruling of the European Court of Justice against UEFA’s monopoly in the organization of international competitions began when Real Madrid, Barcellona, ​​Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Juventus, Inter e Milan they had announced their agreement in principle to launch a closed project, namely the Super League, in competition with the Champions League organized by the European Football Federation. Faced with the protests that erupted almost immediately, in particular from the English fans, and above all from the threats of heavy sanctions from UEFA and FIFA (point penalties for teams, exclusion of players from their respective national teams), the project quickly collapsed, with nine clubs withdrawing almost immediately. The last to give up was Juventuswho definitively resigned last July.

Immediate UEFA’s response. “UEFA takes note of the ruling issued by the European Court of Justice in the case of the European Super League. This ruling does not mean an endorsement or validation of the so-called Super League; rather, it highlights a pre-existing gap in UEFA’s pre-authorisation framework, a technical aspect which has already been recognized and addressed in June 2022. UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and in particular in compliance with all relevant European laws and regulations”.

“Football owes its long history of success” to the model of FIFA and UEFA: FIFA underlines this in a note. The world football confederation “has taken note of the ruling issued today by the Court of Justice of the European Union” and “will now analyze the decision in coordination with UEFA , the other confederations and affiliated federations before commenting further.” “In line with its Statute, the FIFA firmly believes in the specificity of sport, including the pyramid structure – on which sporting merit is based – and the principles of competitive balance and financial solidarity”. “Football – is the conclusion – owes its long history of successes to the principles mentioned above, which FIFA, the confederations and affiliated federations will continue to promote also in the future, in the interest of all football fans around the world“.

Thus only two ‘mutineers’ remained: Real Madrid and Barcelona. And the two Spanish clubs are now rejoicing. “From today, football clubs will be masters of their own destiny – said the president of You meringues, Florentino Perez -. Seventy years ago we took a giant step for football with the creation of the European Cup and now we have the duty to give the push that football needs. We need competition open to all, which imposes merit and respect for financial fair play. Above all, one that protects the players and excites fans from all over the world. We have the opportunity to create transparent governance that coexists with new technologies”. The comment from the CEO was also positive Barcelona. “Being one of the clubs promoting the project, Barcelona believes that the ruling pave the way for a new top-level football competition in Europeopposing the monopoly of the world of football, and wishes to initiate new discussions on the path that competitions in Europe should take in the future”, reads the club note blaugrana.

“With the Super League does the Scudetto become waste paper? I can’t say it, but the risk that it becomes marginal in terms of interests exists”, the statement from the CONI president, Giovanni Malagò.

