“There is no controversy. Anyone who fasts has my support. But you shouldn’t fast on the day of the match,” Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré said after the 3-0 loss. “It’s not a punishment. I respect his choice, but I set the rules,” he added.

Kombouaré reminded that Nantes footballers observing the fast have a number of exceptions at the club. During the day, for example, they do not have to participate in common meals and also skip afternoon training. “But on game day you have to eat to be ready. And I also don’t want them to get injured,” the coach added.

🚨🇫🇷 Nantes manager Antoine Kombouaré has decided to drop Jaouen Hadjam from his squad today. This was after the player refused to break his Ramadan fast on matchday after a direct request from the coach himself, reports @RMCsport. pic.twitter.com/HR2BXI5Rrg — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 2, 2023

According to the French media, the 20-year-old Hajjam was only willing to break his fast during matches on opponent’s fields.

During the fasting month of Ramadan, most Muslims do not drink or eat during the day. In English professional competitions, for example, they have advised referees to stop matches after sunset and allow affected players to have refreshments.