The strongest athletes and many amateurs are ready for ski mountaineering’s Tour de France. 210 two-person teams are expected at the starting line, who will have to tackle 10,000 of altitude difference in four demanding days to make history.

As always, it is difficult to hazard a prediction, although the latest results give the two Cs Esercito teams composed of Matteo Eydallin – Nadir Maguet and Michele Boscacci – Davide Magnini as favourites. At the same time, watch out for transalpine champions William Bon Mardion – Xavier Gachet looking for their first success together on their home slopes (Bon Mardion won it in 2013 alongside Jacquemoud). The role of outsiders for Mathéo Jacquemoud – Samuel Equy, reigning World Long Distance Champions after their success at the Millet Tour du Rutor Extrême 2022, and for the unusual duo of Austrian Jakob Herrmann and Swiss Martin Anthamatten.

In the women’s category, the super favourite of the predictions is the pair Axelle Mollaret – Emily Harrop. Competing for the podium are the sisters Léna and Candice Bonnel and the Italians Martina Valmassoi – Elena Nicolini. Focus also on Jessica Pardin – Marcella Vasinova and Elise Poncet – Anna Tybor.

For all, an opening briefing on Tuesday afternoon in the charming village of the French beaufortain. From Wednesday to Saturday, there will be fire to the powders with the mix of climbs, aerial ridges and steep off-piste descents that have made this race legendary. The La Grande Course season will then continue on 25 March with the Adamello Skiraid called to award the ISMF Long Distance titles. Grand finale awarding the trophy to the winners of the 2022/20223 circuit on 22 April with the Mezzalama Trophy.