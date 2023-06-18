The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum is unveiled. Do you want to check in? _Sina News

The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum is unveiled. Do you want to check in?

【#杭州Asian Games Museum Appearance# Do you want to check in? 】On June 16, the Awarding Ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum and the Donation Ceremony of Sports Art Sculptures of the Olympic Council of Asia were held. In the long history of the Asian Games, this is the first Asian Games museum that is open to the public before the official opening of the Asian Games. The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum has an exhibition area of ​​about 5,400 square meters and supporting rooms of about 700 square meters, totaling 6,100 square meters. It is a long-term exhibition. The museum has set up three exhibition halls, namely “Asian Games and Hangzhou”, “Asian Games and Asia”, and “Asian Games and the Future”. Through various exhibits, souvenirs and digital technology, the long history and glorious development of the Asian Games are displayed. As the Asian Games are still in preparation, the museum is currently only accepting group visits by appointment, and will be open to all the public after the games.

