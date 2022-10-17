She had made headlines in recent days for refusing to wear the hijab, the headdress imposed by the ayatollahs regime on all Iranian women, during the Asian sport climbing championships. Now of Elnaz Rekabi, who had touched the podium finishing in 4th place, there is no more news. The girl, born in 1989, bronze at the World Cup in Moscow in 2021, had caused a sensation by deciding to present herself at the start of the event challenging the laws of her country, in the wake of the revolt that is sweeping Iran after the killing of Mahsa Amini, arrested by the “moral police” on 13 September last because a part of her hair deemed excessive was visible. The young woman then died in the police station from the beatings received – so she is suspected – while the official version of the authorities speaks of illness due to a pre-existing illness.