The ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup will be held in Beijing in the next two seasons 2023-04-20 11:21:14.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The official website of the International Skating Union recently updated the calendar of short track speed skating competitions in the next four seasons. Beijing will host the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons of the World Cup. Beijing.

In the latest calendar, the 2023-2024 Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup has six stations. The first two stations will start in Montreal, Canada in late October, and the third station will be held in Beijing from December 8th to 10th. The stations were held in Seoul, South Korea, Dresden, Germany, and Gdansk, Poland. The World Championships of this season are tentatively scheduled to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands from March 15th to 17th next year.

In the next few years, a number of short track speed skating events will be confirmed or tentatively scheduled to be held in Beijing. In the 2024-2025 season, Beijing will host the third World Cup from December 6 to 8, 2024. The World Championships of this season are tentatively scheduled to be held in Beijing in March 2025. Also tentatively scheduled to settle in Beijing are the World Cup sub-stations and the Four Continents for the 2026-2027 season.