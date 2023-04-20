Home » The ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup will be held in Beijing in the next two seasons
Sports

The ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup will be held in Beijing in the next two seasons

by admin
The ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup will be held in Beijing in the next two seasons
The ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup will be held in Beijing in the next two seasons
2023-04-20 11:21:14.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The official website of the International Skating Union recently updated the calendar of short track speed skating competitions in the next four seasons. Beijing will host the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons of the World Cup. Beijing.

In the latest calendar, the 2023-2024 Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup has six stations. The first two stations will start in Montreal, Canada in late October, and the third station will be held in Beijing from December 8th to 10th. The stations were held in Seoul, South Korea, Dresden, Germany, and Gdansk, Poland. The World Championships of this season are tentatively scheduled to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands from March 15th to 17th next year.

In the next few years, a number of short track speed skating events will be confirmed or tentatively scheduled to be held in Beijing. In the 2024-2025 season, Beijing will host the third World Cup from December 6 to 8, 2024. The World Championships of this season are tentatively scheduled to be held in Beijing in March 2025. Also tentatively scheduled to settle in Beijing are the World Cup sub-stations and the Four Continents for the 2026-2027 season.

See also  European beach volleyball: Lupo-Nicolai lose against the olympians Mol-Sorum

You may also like

Football: Platzgummer draws a line in the NFL

HERVE’ BARMASSE NEW AMBASSADOR FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Cassino-Nola: find motivation in the middle of the...

Rafael Nadal, still injured, gives up the Madrid...

Hankook Rome E-Prix ticket sales kick off –...

Nadala’s hip problems won’t even go to the...

The Kings League puts the game back in...

NBA preview 76ers VS Nets AK news live...

Ice hockey: ÖEHV team tests twice in Germany

they grow like carnivores but weigh less

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy