In January, the Italian football tribunal stripped Juventus of 15 points in this season’s Italian league table and banned several top club officials, including former Czech international Pavel Nedvěd, who received an eight-month suspension. On Wednesday, at the request of the Italian federation, FIFA confirmed that the penalties apply worldwide.

This extension of validity may have a serious impact on Paratici, who received the most severe sentence of 30 months. The former sporting director of Juventus, after 11 years in the “Old Lady”, works in Tottenham from 2021.