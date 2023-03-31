Home Sports The Juventus affair has already reached England. Tottenham are without a sporting director
The Juventus affair has already reached England. Tottenham are without a sporting director

In January, the Italian football tribunal stripped Juventus of 15 points in this season’s Italian league table and banned several top club officials, including former Czech international Pavel Nedvěd, who received an eight-month suspension. On Wednesday, at the request of the Italian federation, FIFA confirmed that the penalties apply worldwide.

This extension of validity may have a serious impact on Paratici, who received the most severe sentence of 30 months. The former sporting director of Juventus, after 11 years in the “Old Lady”, works in Tottenham from 2021.

Paratici’s sacking comes less than a week after Spurs parted ways with manager Antonio Conte. The current fourth team in the Premier League table will be led by current assistant Cristian Stellini until the end of the season.

