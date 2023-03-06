The Los Angeles Lakers, led by a huge Anthony Davis, beat the Golden State Warriors this Sunday (113-105)

Practically risking their lives in every game they have left of the regular phase, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by a huge Anthony Davis, they beat the Golden State Warriors this Sunday (113-105) and they embittered the return of Stephen Curry, who returned to the slopes after missing a month due to injury.

Davis (39 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists) he commanded this fundamental victory for the Lakers (31-34) to stay in the fight for the play-in of the West.

After Friday’s defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who revealed the shortcomings of Los Angeles without LeBron James, Darvin Ham’s men took a step forward with six players over 10 points including Austin Reaves (16 points and 8 assists) and Troy Brown Jr. (14 points, with 4 triples, and 8 rebounds).

For its part, Golden State (34-31) could not claim victory in Curry’s expected return and saw its streak of five consecutive wins cut, although it caressed the comeback in the last period.

The base had an irregular performance (very good in 2nd and 4th quarter, gone in 1st and 3rd) but he showed spectacular phases until he was the top scorer for his team with 27 points and 6 assists.

Klay Thompson added 22 points and Draymond Green chipped in 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Still without the injured LeBron for at least two and a half weeks, the Lakers will try to consolidate the improvement of this game in a very special game this Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies the day they will retire the number and the shirt of the Spanish Pau Gasol.

DAVIS ABOVE ALL

Thompson started strong with 7 points in a row but it was only a mirage as the Lakers dominated the first quarter resoundingly. Perhaps still echoed by Ham’s cries after his disappointing lack of attitude against Wolves, Davis’s squires conspired early on not to leave their leader alone.

The center came away with 15 points in the first period but secondary players such as Brown Jr. or Jarred Vanderbilt supported some Lakers at the start, who reached a surprising +20 (32-12). Curry left the opening quarter scoreless and the Warriors only made 26.3% of their shots with which the Lakers faced the second quarter with a comfortable advantage (33-18).

The party changed radically in that second chapter. The Los Angeles offense entered a crisis, the defense blurred and the Warriors, experts in setting games on fire with just a spark, embarked on a brilliant comeback. A 2-11 run announced what was to come from Golden State and Curry confirmed it with 8 points in a row.including two triples (41-40 with 5.35 for the break).

Again having trouble finding support, Davis put the team on his back (magnificent 23 points at halftime) but the second set was an exquisite recital for the Warriors with Curry, Jordan Poole, Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo going 22-36 to 55-54 after the first half.

Faced with the alternating control of one team or the other in the first half, the third quarter was a give and take with no team able to get away on the scoreboard. Davis placed an interesting +10 for the locals with only four minutes played but the Warriors with Thompson and Kevon Looney to stay on the lookout.

However, a three-pointer on the last play by Reaves gave the Lakers a valuable cushion (78-72) before what seemed like a game that was going to be decided by very narrow margins. Reaves took over at the Lakers while Davis was on the benchbut Curry, who had slipped under the radar in the third quarter, woke up at the crucial moment.

With 12 points in four minutes, including two spectacular triples, the point guard prevented the Lakers from gaining momentum. (89-88 missing 6.52). Those in purple and gold took advantage of a break from Curry to stretch the score to +8, but the ‘Splash Brothers’, with two consecutive triples, left the match in a fist (103-101 with 1.45 on the clock).

With all eyes on him, Davis scored four straight points and the Warriors gave up on several consecutive misses from the perimeter.