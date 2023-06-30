The Lakers waived Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley

The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to cut center Mo Bamba and decline the $16.5 million team option included in Malik Beasley’s contract.

The two players, who arrived in LA close to the trade deadline, closed the playoffs on the sidelines of coach Ham’s rotation.

Both will become Unrestricted Free Agents.

Beasley finished the regular season tied for first place in the NBA in 3-pointers off the bench.

And unless they can find a trade here in the final hours, Los Angeles is expected to decline Malik Beasley’s $16.5 million team option for the 2023-24 season. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 29, 2023

