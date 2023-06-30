Home » The Lakers waived Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley
Sports

The Lakers waived Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley

by admin
The Lakers waived Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley

The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to cut center Mo Bamba and decline the $16.5 million team option included in Malik Beasley’s contract.

The two players, who arrived in LA close to the trade deadline, closed the playoffs on the sidelines of coach Ham’s rotation.

Both will become Unrestricted Free Agents.

Beasley finished the regular season tied for first place in the NBA in 3-pointers off the bench.

See also  The APU in the grip of Covid, coach Boniciolli speaks: "Now I will restart the Old Wild West, the group is tough and will react great"

You may also like

The ThinkRider X5 Neo Smart: outstanding performance at...

Status and stream from qualifying in Spielberg from...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Shanghai Haigang wins Beijing...

Lance Armstrong now also gives opinions on transgender...

Lombardy by bike, the San Colombano Wine Route...

the complex arbitrations around the route of the...

European Games group match Antonsen upset out knockout...

The Slovak star is getting nervous. I’m sorry...

what is and how does the device foreseen...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive:Shanghai Haigang wins Beijing Guoan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy