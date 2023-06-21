Home » The lion cubs will meet the two biggest favorites of the championship. The expert recommends a black horse
The lion cubs will meet the two biggest favorites of the championship. The expert recommends a black horse

The Little EURO begins, the U21 European Football Championship starts in Georgia and Romania. The bookmakers have the most confidence in defending champions Germany and England at the same odds of 5.5:1. It is followed by France (6.5:1) and Spain (7:1) or Italy (11:1) can also think highly. Coach Suchopárek’s wards go into the championship in the position of a team that has nothing to lose. A win for the Lion Cubs would be a sensation, which is being bet on at the current odds of 45:1. In the group, the two biggest favorites, England and Germany, as well as Israel, are waiting for the Czech team.

