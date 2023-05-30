Home » The Miami Heat will play the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets
The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 103-84 in game 7 of the semifinals of the NBA playoffs and qualified for the finals, which will play against the Denver Nuggets. Miami had started the series against Boston with three straight wins, but then Boston came from behind to make the series 3-3. The decisive match was played in the night in Boston, and Miami clearly won it, thus preventing the Celtics from completing a comeback never succeeded by anyone in the history of the championship.

The NBA Finals between Miami and Denver will begin on the night between Thursday and Friday. Miami last played them in 2020, while their last win dates back to 2013, when they still had LeBron James on their team. Denver, on the other hand, is one of six teams in the league to have never played them (the others are Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans).

