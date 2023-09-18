The National Classic: América and Chivas Set to Clash in Highly Anticipated Match of Apertura 2023

América and Chivas to Clash in Highly Anticipated National Classic Showdown

On September 17, 2023, at 17:52 ET, the stage is set for an epic showdown as América and Chivas go head to head on matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023. Dubbed as the “National Classic,” this match has been eagerly awaited by fans across the nation.

Taking place at the iconic Azteca Stadium, Chivas will be looking to close the gap on América, with only three points separating the two teams in the general table of the Opening Tournament 2023. The competition is fierce, as both teams strive to claim victory and secure a higher position in the standings.

América, known as the Águilas, have had the upper hand in recent encounters between the two sides. In the National Women’s Classic, America has emerged victorious in seven out of the previous encounters, compared to Chivas’ four wins. The most recent showdown between the two teams occurred in March 2023, where América triumphed with a commanding 2-0 victory.

The anticipation for this match is high, as fans eagerly await to see which team will come out on top. With both teams boasting talented players and a rich history of fierce competition, this clash promises to provide a thrilling spectacle for all football enthusiasts.

The matchday 11 encounter between América and Chivas is expected to captivate the attention of football fans across the country. Stay tuned to witness the outcome of this intense battle as these two giants of Mexican football lock horns in a bid for supremacy.