“After the empty mountains and new rains, the weather is late for autumn.” After a cool autumn rain, the 2022 “National Fitness Month” series of activities in Lianhu District and the “Hometown of Martial Arts” martial arts exhibition will be held on August 31 in the north of Hongmiaopo Street, Lianhu District. Held in the Huoxiang community, more than 140 famous traditional martial arts masters, inheritors and martial arts enthusiasts from Lianhu District participated in the performance.



Regarding the purpose and original intention of holding the “National Fitness Month” series of activities and the “Hometown of Wushu” martial arts exhibition activities, Wang Li, director of the Lianhu District Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau, said: “We hope that by holding such activities, the general public will be more aware of it. The national fitness and scientific understanding will expand the brand influence of Lianhu District’s “National Martial Arts Hometown”, thereby further helping the general public to establish a healthy and civilized lifestyle, and creating a strong atmosphere of “all people advocating fitness, and all people participating in fitness”.”



With Dai Wei, the deputy head of Lianhu District, announcing the start of the show, the martial arts show was officially launched by the Lianhu District Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Lianhu District Wushu Association and Beihuoxiang Community, Hongmiaopo Street, Lianhu District. . After the square dance, aerobics and fan dance performances, including Huang Dapeng, Zhou Jiujian, Jiang Xiaojun, Zhai Tielei, Wang Keliang and others, famous martial arts masters and inheritors of traditional martial arts in Lianhu District, including Huang Dapeng, Zhou Jiujian, Wang Keliang and others, appeared on the stage one after another. The traditional martial arts performances such as crescent shovel, two-handed sword, Xingyiquan, whip pole, Taiji sword, Tipao sword, Spring and Autumn Sword, etc. made the audience hooked. In addition, the group performance of Taijiquan by Yangjiaweiqiang Community Taijiquan Team and Fengshengyuan Community Taijiquan Team also won rounds of applause.



Gao Jianwu, president of the Lianhu District Wushu Association, said: “Although this year’s Wushu exhibition was affected by the epidemic, we still held it on the last day of August. This event is our national fitness month in Xi’an and Lianhu District. ‘A part of the series of activities is also a report and performance of Lianhu District’s martial arts people who insist on practicing martial arts and promoting fitness for the whole people. The whole activity has received strong support from relevant government departments and the general community!”



August 8th this year is the 14th “National Fitness Day” in my country. In order to further implement the National Games Benefiting People’s Project and promote the deep integration of national fitness and national health, it is sponsored by the Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, the Xi’an Municipal Sports Bureau, and the Xi’an Federation of Trade Unions. The “Celebrating National Fitness Day • Xi’an National Fitness Month Launching Ceremony” hosted by related units was held on August 7. Lianhu District, as the “Hometown of Wushu in China“, also responded positively and organized a series of activities related to community sports meeting and “National Fitness Month”, which were well received by the masses. In fact, mass sports in Lianhu District has flourished in recent years. A batch of national fitness paths, fitness trails, indoor gyms, etc. have been newly built in the districts, park squares, public green spaces, etc., and the “15-minute” fitness circle has gradually been built. Formed, the multi-cultural sports activities of the mass industry have been continuously enriched, the physical quality of the masses has been continuously enhanced, and the whole region’s national fitness has presented a thriving and harmonious scene.



This “National Fitness Month” series of activities and the “Hometown of Wushu” martial arts exhibition were held in the city’s famous “sports community” – Beihuoxiang Community, Hongmiaopo Street. The community not only built 5,000 square meters on the roof platform The “Air National Fitness Activity Center”, and through the development of football, basketball, boxing, chess and other sports, the residents of this community and surrounding communities have actively joined the ranks of national fitness. Hua Gang, member of the Beihuoxiang Community Neighborhood Committee, said frankly: “The small comprehensive stadium built on the roof platform in our community, as well as fitness trails, children’s football field, three-player basketball court, national fitness guidance station and indoor gym are like magnets. , attracting the majority of residents to participate in fitness and scientific fitness. This year’s first Xi’an Community Games and the “National Fitness Month” series of activities have further enhanced everyone’s fitness enthusiasm. I believe that more community residents will join the national fitness team in the future. Come in.”



Text/Picture/Video Jin Peng, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry