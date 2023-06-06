the program for Tuesday, June 6

The quarter-finals of the 2023 edition of Roland-Garros begin, Tuesday June 6, with a dream poster in the night session: the world number 1 and big favorite for the coronation, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, faces one of the main outsiders, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (to follow live on Lemonde.fr).

The day on the Philippe-Chatrier court will begin with two matches of the women’s draw. After the Muchova-Pavlyuchenkova duel at the start, the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will face the world number 2 and winner of the Australian Open, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (to follow live on Lemonde.fr).

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11 a.m.

Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

Not before 12:30 p.m.

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus, seeded n o 2)

2) Novak Djokovic (Serbia, seeded no 3) – Karen Khachanov (Russia, seeded no 11)

Not before 8:15 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, seeded no 1) – Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece, seeded no 5)