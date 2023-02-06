Home Sports The schedules for Almería-Barça and Real Madrid-Atlético for matchday 23 have been set
02/06/2023 at 10:35 p.m.

CET


The Catalan team will visit the Power Horse Stadium on Sunday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The day before, on Saturday, February 25, also at 6:30 p.m., Real Madrid and Atlético will play the derby at the Santiago Bernabéu

The meeting of the 23rd day of LaLiga Santander between Almería and Barcelona will be held on Sunday, February 26, at 6:30 p.m.according to the schedules announced this Monday by LaLiga.

The day before, on Saturday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m., Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will play the Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabéu.

For its part, the match between Valencia and Real Sociedad will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 9:00 p.m.

Matchday 23 will start on Friday, February 24 at 9:00 p.m. with the match between Elche and Betis at the Martínez Valero, and will close on Monday, February 27 with the duel between Villarreal and Getafe (21: 00 hours).

Times of the 23rd day of LaLiga Santander:

. Friday February 24:

21.00. Elche – Betis

. Saturday February 25:

2:00 p.m. Spanish – Majorca

16.15. Cadiz – Rayo Vallecano

18.30. Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid

21.00. Valencia – Real Sociedad

. Sunday February 26:

14.00. Athletic Club – Girona

16.15. Celtic – Valladolid

18.30. Almeria – Barcelona

21.00. Seville – Osasuna

. Monday February 27:

21.00. Villarreal – Getafe.

