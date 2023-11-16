THE SPORTY MARQUISATO TRAIL

This evening at 8pm on official website of the event Registrations will open for the tenth edition scheduled in Finalborgo on 2 and 3 March next year. For the first 24 hours, therefore until 8pm on November 1st, a 50% discount will be applied on the registration fee. Instead, from Thursday 2 November to Tuesday 7 November the discount will be 30%.

The tenth edition of La Sportiva Trail del Marchesato will be held on Sunday 3 March from Finalborgo in the heart of the Ligurian Riviera. A spectacular trail overlooking the sea that runs along part of the Ermano Fossati path. The trail competition will delve into the Finalese hinterland enjoying a unique panorama. A route that will be reflected in the sea running in the beautiful and magical “playground” of the Finalese area where technical paths, limestone cliffs, caves and sea views will make the trailers fall in love. La Sportiva Trail del Marchesato is spread over three competitive routes and a 7 kilometer walk. The competitive routes measure: 60 kilometers with 3000 meters of altitude difference, 38 kilometers with 2200 meters of altitude difference and 16 kilometers with “only” 1000 meters of altitude difference.

The less fit and all lovers of walking will be able to have fun along the shorter route of 7 kilometres. The menu for the first week of March includes steep and nervous climbs, technical descents, passages along fixed ropes and fantastic crossings in limestone caves. At the end of the route the competitors will pass inside the medieval castle of Finalborgo. The march towards the next edition will begin this evening. Impossible to miss the 50% discount for the first 24 hours.