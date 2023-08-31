the two Grand Masters remember all the positions by heart – Corriere TV

The match is played in a “lightning” mode, in which very little time is allowed to think

The video of two Grand Masters, the Indian Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and the Polish Krzystof Duda, who play a game of chess by positioning the pieces by heart, without the need for the physical support of a chessboard, is causing astonishment on social networks. What’s more, the two players play a so-called “lightning” challenge, in which each contender is given a very short span of time to work out his move. In the video, the two champions can be seen moving and changing pieces at an impressive speed, positioning them with extreme precision on a black table, without any reference. Among the comments on the video there are those who are ironic: “They used the pieces only to help us understand something, they could have done without them”.

August 30, 2023 – Updated August 31, 2023, 07:41 am

