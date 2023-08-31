Home » the two Grand Masters remember all the positions by heart – Corriere TV
Sports

the two Grand Masters remember all the positions by heart – Corriere TV

by admin
the two Grand Masters remember all the positions by heart – Corriere TV

The match is played in a “lightning” mode, in which very little time is allowed to think

The video of two Grand Masters, the Indian Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and the Polish Krzystof Duda, who play a game of chess by positioning the pieces by heart, without the need for the physical support of a chessboard, is causing astonishment on social networks. What’s more, the two players play a so-called “lightning” challenge, in which each contender is given a very short span of time to work out his move. In the video, the two champions can be seen moving and changing pieces at an impressive speed, positioning them with extreme precision on a black table, without any reference. Among the comments on the video there are those who are ironic: “They used the pieces only to help us understand something, they could have done without them”.

August 30, 2023 – Updated August 31, 2023, 07:41 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Lewandowski: There is no ungratefulness and Bayern is not an enemy, I hope the fans understand – yqqlm

You may also like

French cyclist Martinez is the new leader of...

Spanish Goalkeeper Catalina Coll Reflects on 2023 World...

the first scale in the world with ECG...

Xiamen’s Lin Wenjun Makes History with Two Golds...

Champions League: No place for clubs from Saudi...

Cruz Azul Announces Ticket Prices for Clásico Joven...

Ceferin’s revenge: “We took 50 million from Juve”

ISU Inspects Preparations for 2023-2024 ISU Short Track...

Freeman and Heyward Lead Dodgers to Dominant Sweep...

Champions League group draw: here are the opponents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy