the United States and Mexico candidates for the organization

Already hosts of the next 2026 Men’s World Cup alongside Canada, the United States and Mexico announced, Wednesday, April 19, their joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The Mexican and American soccer federations revealed their plans a month ahead of the May 19 deadline set by FIFA for candidate countries to host the event to officially submit their bids.

Together for 2027. 🇺🇸🇲🇽 The United States and Mexico will bid to host @FIFAWWC 2027 🏆 https://t.co/t93UzXqb1L — ussoccer (@U.S. Soccer)

“The United States has always been a world leader in women’s soccer and we would be honored to host the premier women’s soccer world event with Mexico.”said the president of the American Federation, Cindy Parlow Cone, in a press release.

“Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup gives us an incredible opportunity to cap off two historic years of FIFA World Cups in the Concacaf region, helping us to continue to develop football within the associations of our confederation. »added M.me Parlow Cone.

The president of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisa, believes that the organization of this tournament will help develop women’s football in Mexico. “It is with pleasure that we are once again teaming up with the United States Soccer Federation to bring this World Cup to our region, which will undoubtedly be historic”he said.

The organization of the 2027 World Cup should be decided during the FIFA congress in May 2024. The United States and Mexico will compete with the joint bid of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands , as well as South Africa and Brazil.

