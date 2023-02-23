L’University of Genoa presented itself to South Africa thanks to an intense day of meetings at the Pavilion in Genoa, in the heart of theOcean Live Park of Cape Town. Waiting for the departure of the longest and hardest leg, the one that will lead from the “Mother City” to Brazil after 12,500 miles of navigation, these are the most important days for the promotion of Genoa and Liguria in the special South African setting, the third leg of The Ocean Race.

Unige was represented by Paola Damerithe Rector’s delegate for international cooperation and the Smart City, who illustrated the University’s activities and its international relations. Laura Gaggerodeputy rector responsible for research, spoke on international cooperation, deepening the issues related to European funds, Erasmus + projects and Capacity Building in Higher Education. Henry Rizzutovice president of the Centro Studi del Mare highlighted the Machine Learning Genoa Center and The Ligurian Innovation Ecosystem in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

“It was a precious opportunity – confirms Paola Dameri – to develop opportunities for collaboration: from excellence in the field of research and higher education, to international cooperation, with a particular eye on the Centro Studi del Mare, the Ligurian Ecosystem of the Innovation and the Smart City, also in the context of European funding”.

Protagonists of a well-attended meeting in the Genoa Pavilion were also the boys from Hout Bay International School who explored issues related to sustainability with a particular focus on compost, biodegradable materials and the circular economy.

Also in Cape Town the Pavilion of Genoa is confirmed as a very popular attraction. Some international televisions have decided to use the iconic backgrounds of Genoa and Liguria as a set for interviews with the protagonists of the regatta. The “immersive room” set up by ETT, a Genoese company of the SCAI Group, was much appreciated. A real immersive experience which promotes Genoa and Liguria with an emotional sequence of spectacular and rhythmic videos. The narration ideally follows the route of the race around the world, with the projection of the stages of the regatta up to the arrival in Genoa for the Grand Final. Also available to visitors are the viewers of “Virtual Reality” thanks to which you can explore the iconic areas of the historic center including the squares and some buildings including Palazzo San Giorgio. Finally, among the most awaited events in the Ocean Live Park calendar is the stage of Pesto World Championship.