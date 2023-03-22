The Us Open they come back clear later 34 years viewing limited to pay TV. Sportcastthe Fitp Group company that manages the TV channel great tennishas reached an agreement with the United States Tennis Association, the US federtennis, to exclusively acquire all the media rights of the US Open. The agreement, also reached thanks to the help of Img, will have a multi-year duration starting in 2023 and will allow Italian tennis fans to return to assist for free at the American Grand Slam. SuperTennis will broadcast the most important matches both live and delayed over the 24 hours: in addition, the digital platform SuperTenniX will give to members Fitp (Italian Tennis and Padel Federation) and its subscribers the opportunity to watch all the matches of the tournament in streaming.

The President of Fitp Angelo Binaghi he said he was enthusiastic about the purchase, by Sportcastof the media rights of the Us Open: “The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation continues its development policy through the promotion of Great Tennis in our country – commented Binaghi – After having founded the channel 15 years ago great tennisthus bringing our sport back to the homes of all Italians, and after reopening an unencrypted window on Wimbledonwe are now proud to make another of the four most important tournaments in the world available to the entire vast audience of Italian fans.”

“great tennis has proven to be a trusted home of sport in Italy,” he said Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer of US Federtennis – With so many Italian players in this new generation of rising stars, it is an ideal time to kick off this new partnership. We can’t wait to start working alongside SuperTennis, with the common goal of increasing the visibility of the US Open“.