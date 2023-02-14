Home Sports The video of the new Ferrari SF-23 – Corriere TV
The new Ferrari F1 single-seater is called SF-23: the video of the presentation on the Fiorano circuit, with Leclerc and Sainz, to see all the technical characteristics of the car

The Ferrari he revealed the new single-seater SF-23 with which he will compete in the World Championship Formula 1 2023. The car was presented on the occasion of an event on the Fiorano circuit with around 500 fans of the Maranello team present in the stands. (LaPresse)

Live updates here (LaPresse)

