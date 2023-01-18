Home Sports The Warriors in the White House: Curry delivers a special jersey to Biden
The Warriors in the White House: Curry delivers a special jersey to Biden

The last time the Golden State Warriors visited the White House, honored as NBA champions by Barack Obama, was February 4, 2016. Then came the 2017 and 2018 titles, but between then US President Donald Trump and the California team reports were frosty. It took the Biden presidency to bring the Warriors back to the White House: Watch the players’ visit, the speeches and the ceremony

