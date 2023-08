He reappeared in Pardubice, where his playing and coaching career began. As a long-time coach of Slovácko, Martin Svědík led his charges to a 1:0 victory on the Východočechy field and admitted that the duel had a special touch for him. “I spent many beautiful years here. It will always be special for me,” he revealed at the post-match press conference.

