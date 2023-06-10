there is Max’s answer! Scamacca returns to Serie A

Despite the confirmations on several occasions by the management of the Juventusthe permanence of Max Allegri on the Juventus bench could be questioned. According to what was reported by Gazzetta dello Sportemissaries from Riad would have knocked on the door of the Juventus coach to try to take it to Arabia and continue his professional adventure there.

⚪⚫ Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal on Allegri, pharaonic offer

The name of the Arab club is still unknown, but looking for a big coach in Arabia I am sure theAl-Nasr where does he play Cristiano Ronaldowhich he has greeted in recent months Rudy Garciaand the other is theAl-Hilal. The official figure that Allegri could earn if he decides to start this new adventure in Arabia is not yet known, but according to some rumors it would be about 3/4 times the current salary (7 million plus bonuses). If Max accepted and asked to leave Juve, the Juventus club would save more than 40 million gross and could start looking for a new coach, maybe just a former black and white like Tudor o Conte.

The will is to stay at Juventus

The rumors around the technician, however, speak of rumors already rejected by Allegri himselfwho would have expressed the will to continuation his journey at the helm of the Juventus.

🆕 READ ALSO: Juventus: Milik is leaving too, but who’s coming?

🔴⚫ Milan, ok per Kamada ma stop per Loftus-Cheek

After the goodbyes of Maldini e Massarathe AC Milan transfer market hasn’t stopped at all. Furlani e Moncada, who have now taken possession of the technical part, are carrying on some of the speeches opened by their predecessors. In fact, there were two almost definite deals: the purchases of Kamada e Loftus-Cheek.

Well, for Japanesewhich will release a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in a few days, Milan has decided to go ahead. The attacking midfielder should actually wear the Rossoneri next season.

Different speech for Loftus-Cheekfor which contacts have definitely blocked. The new market men of Milan believe the request of 18 million euros was exaggerated advanced from Chelsea for the midfielder’s card. The deal therefore appears to be destined to collapse.

🟡🔴 Rome, there’s Scamacca for the post Abraham

Who will certainly have to intervene on the market is the Roma Of Jose Mourinho. On the last day of the championship against Spezia, the Giallorossi suffered Tammy Abraham’s injurywhich remedied the knee ligament rupture. An injury that will keep the center forward out of the playing fields for several months: this means that Roma will have to return to the market to find a new striker.

Many tracks followed by the capitolini, among which there is also Mauro Icardi. Yet in the last few hours a new hypothesis is making its way: the return of Gianluca Scamacca. The attacker – today at West Ham and ex Sassuolo – he didn’t have a great season, spent more on the bench and in the infirmary than on the pitch. West Ham looks like it can open to a loan assignmentcon Scam which would return to Roma, after wearing the yellow and red shirt at the time of the youth sector. On Scamacca there are the interests of other Italian clubs such as Juventus e Milanbut the possibility of being able to play as a starter at Roma could make the difference.