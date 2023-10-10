To Win: A Celebration of Hard Work and Glory at the Hangzhou Asian Games

In a spectacular display of talent and celebration, the song “To Win” resounded throughout the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Praising hard work and glory, this powerful anthem was sung by well-known singers from Zhejiang province, including Chen Tao, Luo Ying, Diao Xuan, Wang Qibo, and others, as well as young sensations Zhu Shuobo, Yang Yitian, Chen Zhiyu, and Xu Yan.

The song “To Win” is one of the seven promotional songs for the Hangzhou Asian Games. With its heartfelt lyrics and passionate melody, the song captures the spirit of the Games and the dedication of the athletes. Lines like “Look at the colorful flags fluttering, how beautiful they are. It’s my efforts that make the wind blow in the stadium. There are so many secrets hidden in the cheers. It’s my sweat that made today’s miracle…” stir emotions and transport listeners back to the unforgettable moments of the Games.

Created by the talented Hua Media Chenge team, “To Win” stands out as the only promotion song composed by a Zhejiang musician. Its main creator, Zhao Jiayi, explained that the song symbolizes the challenges on the path to victory, applauds the athletes’ achievements, and pays tribute to all those who strive relentlessly for their dreams.

Hua Media Chenge has produced more than ten theme songs for the Hangzhou Asian Games, all of which have resonated deeply with audiences. Their creative prowess extends beyond sports events; for instance, they composed the citizens’ song “Shared One Home” for Hangzhou and the theme song “Shining Ideal” for the “National Reading Conference.” With each composition, Hua Media Chenge aims to reach new heights of artistic excellence.

The Hangzhou Asian Games have concluded with great success, leaving an indelible mark on the history of the city and its people. The song “To Win” will forever remain a testament to the spirit of hard work, dedication, and triumph that encompassed the Games.

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Wang Hao

